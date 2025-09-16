The Donald Trump baby blimp soared above London during the US president’s last visit - but will it make an appearance this week?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The orange inflatable, which depicts the leader as an angry baby wearing a nappy and holding a mobile phone, first floated over Parliament Square in July 2018 in protest of Mr Trump’s visit to the UK. It was flown for a second time during his state visit in June 2019, which also sparked mass protests.

But on his visit to the capital this week, the US president will not have to face the inflatable. The air-filled caricature is now sitting in storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The balloon, created by Leo Murray and co-designed by artist Matt Bonner, was originally created to mock Mr Trump. But Mr Murray says the political climate is different today, and it is “not really a laughing matter anymore”.

The Donald Trump baby blimp soared above London during the US president’s last visit - but will it make an appearance this week? (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

He told The Independent: “Back in 2019, Donald Trump was a figure of fun for the British public. Most people thought he was an idiot, and we were amazed that the American people had elected this guy to be the president.

“ We no longer own the blimp. We gave the blimp to the Museum of London. We just didn’t think we would need it again.”

The Museum of London, which was gifted the balloon, brought it to the skies once again in January 2023 as it wanted to test how best to preserve it and check if it was structurally sound. It will next be unveiled in 2026 when the museum opens its new home in West Smithfield, Farringdon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lasting for three days, Mr Trump and the first lady Melania will be landing in the UK on Tuesday 16 September. They will be greeted on behalf of the King by the ambassador of the United States of America and Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting.