A large number of royals are expected to attend the lavish state banquet to be held in honour of visiting Donald Trump - but will Harry and Meghan be in attendance? Here’s all you need to know about what the US President has said about Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Donald Trump is all set to be wined and dined at a sumptuous dinner at Windsor Castle on Wednesday evening - the US President’s second state banquet in the UK. Royal hospitality at its most meticulous and lavish will be deployed in honour of the controversial US president and First Lady Melania Trump as they join some 160 guests in the impressive St George’s Hall for the extravagant feast.

Among those guests will be members of the royal family including, of course, King Charles and Queen Camilla. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the King’s son and daughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not on the guest list.

Harry and Meghan’s tumultuous relationship with several members of the royal family, along with having stepped down from royal duties in 2020, means they were unlikely to be appearing at the banquet table any time soon. But adding that to the war of words between the couple and Mr Trump, it makes Haz and Meg probably the least likely people to raise a glass at the white tie function.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will not be at Windsor Castle state banquet in honour of US President Donald Trump | Getty Images

What has Donald Trump said about Harry and Meghan?

No longer working royals, Harry and Meghan will be thousands of miles away at their home in California when Mr Trump visits the UK, which is probably for the best as the 47th American president has been publicly critical of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He lambasted the King’s younger son and Meghan, accusing them of treating the late Queen “very disrespectfully”.

However, in February, he ruled out trying to deport Harry after it was alleged that drug use referenced in his memoir could have disqualified the duke from a US visa, saying “I’ll leave him alone” adding: “He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

Meghan previously labelled Mr Trump “divisive” and a “misogynist”.

Donald Trump’s “automatic chemistry” with Queen Elizabeth II

As well as referring to King Charles as his “friend”, Mr Trump also claims to have had “automatic chemistry” with the late Queen Elizabeth II. He has often spoken of his rapport with Charles’s late mother, saying: “I really got to know her because I sat with her many times and we had automatic chemistry, you will understand that feeling.”

However, author Craig Brown, in his biography, A Voyage Around The Queen, has since claimed that the monarch found Mr Trump “very rude”. She is said to have “particularly disliked” the way he “couldn’t stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting”.

In 2018, Mr Trump joined the Queen for tea at Windsor Castle ahead of his 2019 state visit and said of the sovereign: “That is a beautiful woman.”

Donald Trump state banquet Windsor Castle guestlist

Guests have been invited on the basis of their cultural, diplomatic or economic links to the US. The King and Queen will head members of the royal family, with the Prince of Wales expected to attend, and the Princess of Wales likely, but not yet confirmed, to join him, along with other Windsors.

The monarch will be seated next to Mr Trump in the middle of one side of the table, with Mrs Trump and Camilla opposite them on the other side. Other royals will be spread around the table between the guests.

Absent will be the disgraced Duke of York, who attended last time but since then was forced to step down from the working monarchy over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who is facing a challenging week amid the furore over Lord Mandelson, who is also connected to Epstein, will be expected to put on his white tie and tails and turn up to join the guests.

The attending royals have yet to be announced, but at the last state banquet for Mr Trump, there were 16 family members in attendance.