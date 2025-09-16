The man accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson, is due to appear in court - here is everything we know about the murder suspect so far.

Robinson grew up in St George, southwestern Utah, where his parents, married for about 25 years, run a granite countertop business. Eldest of the three brothers, he lived with his family in a six-bedroom home.

He has been a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since childhood. In 2021, he earned a scholarship to Utah State University but left after one semester. He is now a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship programme at Dixie Technical College in St George.

State records show he is registered to vote with no party affiliation and did not participate in the last two general elections. In their affidavit to the court, prosecutors said a family member of Robinson had told them that the 22-year-old had become “more political in recent years”.

The relative also told prosecutors about a family dinner Kirk had attended before the September 10 shooting, where they had discussed Kirk. Robinson had mentioned, during that visit, about Kirk’s upcoming event at Utah Valley University.

“They talked about why they didn’t like him and the viewpoints he had. The family member also stated Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate,” the prosecutors wrote in the affidavit, referring to Robinson and the relative they spoke to.

Prosecutors have also said the ammunition recovered at the scene bore engravings tied to meme culture and anti-fascist themes. Utah Governor Spencer Cox also said Robinson’s partner and flatmate, whom he described as “incredibly cooperative”, was transgender.

However, though Kirk had anti-transgender views, investigators have not confirmed any link between that and his assassination. Cox said: “We do know that the room-mate is a boyfriend [of the suspect] who is transitioning from male to female. I will say that that person is very co-operative with authorities.”

He said the flatmate had no prior knowledge of the shooting and was shocked when they found out about it. Cox said that after the shooting, Robinson had chatted with friends online who noted that the person wanted by police looked rather like him and joked that it was him.

The suspect wrote on Discord, a messaging platform, that his “doppelganger” was trying “to get me in trouble”, according to the New York Times. The possible motives for the shooting have been the subject of fierce debate. Many people, including President Trump, have framed it as an act inspired by a “radical-left” worldview.

Others have compared cryptic messages on bullet casings found at the scene to phrases used by a young man who killed ten black people in a grocery store in Buffalo in 2022 and by a man who killed 51 people in two mosques in New Zealand in 2019, suggesting they could have been written by someone from the far right. Cox, the state governor, has said the suspect had a “leftist” worldview. He told ABC News that Robinson came from a conservative family, “but his ideology was very different”.