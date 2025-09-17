Four people have been arrested after images of Donald Trump with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle.

The images were projected onto the Castle where the US President is set to be hosted by King Charles during his state visit to the UK. Trump arrived at London Stansted late on Tuesday for an unprecedented second state visit, and will be greeted by Charles on Wednesday at Windsor Castle.

Several images of the two were projected onto one of the castle's towers. Thames Valley Police later said four adults were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications following an “unauthorised projection” at Windsor Castle, which they described as a “public stunt”.

Chief Superintendent Felicity Parker said: "We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously. Our officers responded swiftly to stop the projection and four people have been arrested.

Four people have been arrested after images of Donald Trump with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto Windsor Castle. (Photo: @ledbydonkeys/Instagram) | @ledbydonkeys/Instagram

“We are conducting a thorough investigation with our partners into the circumstances surrounding this incident and will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so.” Political campaign group Led By Donkeys shared a video of the stunt to Instagram this morning (Wednesday 17 September).

A group of friends are the creators of Led By Donkeys. Ben Stewart, James Sadri, Oliver Knowles and Will Rose are behind the political campaign group.

he group started partly out of frustration with what they saw as hypocrisy, bad promises, and inconsistencies around Brexit, and with the sense of a lack of accountability in political leadership. Their initial tactic was putting up billboards (or posters) with past tweets or statements by pro-Brexit politicians that appeared inconsistent with realities.

Two founders of Led By Donkeys are to face trial in court after pleading not guilty to disobeying a police order. The trial date is set for January 2026, and comes after the crew hung a giant banner opposite the Labour Party’s headquarters on Rushworth Street, in the London borough of Southwark last month, which featured a photograph of a bombed out street in Gaza.

At the time, the group posted the protest on Instagram, with the caption: ​“This morning we turned the street outside Labour Party Headquarters in London into [the] Jabaliya camp in Gaza. A genocide is happening, but the Labour government is supplying weapons, intelligence and diplomatic cover to the perpetrator,” it continued. ​“Protesting this isn’t terrorism.”