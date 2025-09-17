Will Queen Camilla miss meeting Donald Trump after pulling out of Duchess of Kent’s funeral due to sinusitis?
President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in the UK last night. Melania was dressed in a double-breasted Burberry trench coat and Dior Empreinte riding boots. The couple stayed at Winfield House - the official residence of the US ambassador to the UK, which is located in London’s Regent Park.
Donald Trump and Melania will soon be in Windsor to meet King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales. Before leaving for the UK, Donald Trump called King Charles “my friend,” and also said he is “such an elegant gentleman” who “represents the country so well.”
King Charles, along with the Prince and Princess of Wales were present at the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, which took place at Westminster Cathedral. The Duchess of Kent died on September 4, 2025 and Buckingham Palace released a statement which read: “It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent.
“Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family. The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.”
Following Katharine, Duchess of Kent’s death, the Prince and Princess of Wales also released a statement which read: “Our thoughts today are with the Duke of Kent and his family, particularly George, Helen and Nicholas.
“The duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music.
“She will be a much missed member of the family.”
The message was signed “W & C.”
Amongst the mourners at Katharine, Duchess of Kent’s funeral were her husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, their children Lady Helen Taylor, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews and Lord Nicholas Windsor. Prince Andrew also attended alongside his former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.
One notable absentee from the funeral was Queen Camilla who pulled out of attending while she recovers from acute sinusitis. However, at the time of writing, it is expected that Queen Camilla will take part in the proceedings with Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump in Windsor today.