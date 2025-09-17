President Trump and First Lady Melania arrived in the UK last night - and the second state visit officially begins today.

Later this morning, the Prince and Princess of Wales will greet the president and the first lady, who will be staying at Windsor Castle tonight and tomorrow. The US guests will meet King Charles and be treated for a state banquet there.

The largest and oldest occupied castle in the world was founded by William the Conqueror in the 11th century - 40 monarchs have lived there since. Before making the trip from the US on Air Force One, Trump sent positive signals, describing the visit as an honour and saying: "My relationship is very good with the UK.

"They want to see if they can refine the trade deal a little bit… I'm into helping them”. But Trump said the main purpose of the visit was to see "my friend" King Charles. Trump added: “He represents the country so well, such an elegant gentleman."

Trump’s schedule will begin today (Wednesday 17 September). Buckingham Palace originally announced that Mr and Mrs Trump had accepted an invitation from the King to pay a state visit to the UK from Wednesday 17 September to Friday 19 September.

But the visit has been moved, and slightly shortened, due to the president's schedule, so the Trumps arrived on Tuesday evening and leave on Thursday. It has not been confirmed which airport Trump will be taking off from when he leaves on Thursday.

The US President did land at Stansted Airport on Tuesday evening (16 September) so it is likely that this is the airport he takes off from when he departs. On his last day of his second state visit on Thursday President Trump will meet Sir Keir at Chequers, alongside his wife, Lady Victoria.

After viewing the Sir Winston Churchill archives, there will be a bilateral meeting between the two world leaders. The pair will later attend a business reception at the site hosted by chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Sir Keir and Lady Victory will say goodbye to the Trumps at Chequers. The Lord Chamberlain, on behalf of the King, is to bid the final farewell to them to mark the end of the state visit.