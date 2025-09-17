US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have landed in the UK ready for the second state visit.

The first events will be kicking off this morning. Trump arrived at Stansted Airport last night (Tuesday 16 September) and is due to leave on Thursday (18 September) after morning engagements.

Protests are expected today against Donald Trump's state visit. One demonstration has already gone ahead, with images of Trump and paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein beamed on to the walls of Windsor Castle, where the president will visit this morning. Four people have since been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications.

Timings of the carriage procession today and the ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle have not yet been released. But here is how today is shaping up.

Morning

Will and Kate will greet Donald Trump and his wife at Windsor Castle this morning, before joining them to meet the King and Queen for an open-air greeting. Trump, his wife Melania, the King, Camilla, William, and Kate will then take part in a carriage procession through the estate to the castle.

A ceremonial welcome with a guard of honour will be staged in the quadrangle of the castle, as is customary, followed by lunch with the royal family and a visit to see a Royal Collection exhibition within the castle.

Afternoon

The president and his wife will then visit St George's Chapel privately in the afternoon to lay a wreath on the tomb of Queen Elizabeth II, whom they both met on their first state visit. They will then be treated to a flypast by the Red Arrows alongside UK and US F-35 military jets on the east lawn at Windsor Castle, as well as a special Beating Retreat military ceremony.

Evening

The traditional grand state banquet is set to follow in the castle's St George's Hall in the evening, with both Trump and the King to give speeches as the event gets under way.

Red Arrows flypast

Right after the Beating Retreat, a flypast of both US and UK F-35 pilots, and the Red Arrows, will be carried out over Windsor Castle today. The MoD has said this binational display is a demonstration of the strength of the UK-US defence and security relationship.

On its website, the Red Arrows, who will take off from RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, have published a map of its route, along with the timings for different locations.

RAF Waddington - 4.18pm

West of Martin, Lincolnshire - 4.20pm

North of Heckinton, Lincolnshire - 4.22pm

North of Newton, Lincolnshire - 4.25pm

Northwest of Armston, Northamptonshire - 4.30pm

South of Keyston, Cambridgeshire - 4.31pm

North of Fen Frayton, Cambridgeshire - 4.34pm

East of Nuthampstead, Hertfordshire - 4.37pm

South of Bayford, Hertfordshire - 4.40pm

Vicinity of the Brent Reservoir, London - 4.42pm

Vicinity of Hounslow Heath, London - 4.43pm

Vicinity of Heathrow, London - 4.44pm

Vicinity of Windsor Castle, Berkshire - 4.45pm

Vicinity of Clewer Village, Berkshire - 4.46pm

Northeast of Holmer Green, Buckinghamshire - 4.47pm

Southeast of Upper Wincherdon, Buckinghamshire - 4.49pm

Northeast of Belvoir, Leicestershire - 5pm

RAF Waddington - 5.03pm