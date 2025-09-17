Donald Trump stayed in a mansion called Winfield House last night - as he arrived in UK for his second state visit.

Winfield House sits on land the size of seven football pitches and is the official residence of the US ambassador to the UK. It is located in Regent's Park and has the second largest private garden in London, after the Garden of Buckingham Palace.

It’s been known to throw one hell of a party, especially on 4 July, America's Independence Day. This year's celebration saw Nile Rodgers & Chic headline the building's lawn for thousands of people.

President Donald Trump is spending the first night of his state visit at the 35-room mansion. The Trumps also stayed there in 2019, as did the Bidens and Obamas previously. From the road outside, the house cannot be seen. It's shrouded in woodland and is very private for central London.

Tours of Winfield only allow you to see the ground floor, which is basically a "very posh" area for receptions, and the gardens. The first floor is home to the personal apartments of the ambassador. Politicians have long used it for key moments, including international summits, grand state dinners and bringing together wartime leaders.

It's also been home to sporting events with the Duke of Sussex attending an Invictus Games reception there. Michelle Obama got stuck in with a sports day event, even doing the tug of the war alongside some famous spectators.

US president Donald Trump formally begins his unprecedented second state visit to Britain on Wednesday. King Charles and the royal family will roll out the red carpet for the president when he arrives at Windsor Castle with a carriage procession, gun salutes, a military flypast and lavish banquet.

Wednesday

There will be a carriage procession through the Windsor estate with all four members of the royal family in attendance alongside the US president and first lady.

After visiting the State Dining Room and special US-themed display of the Royal Collection, the group will visit the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, and lay a wreath.

There will later be a flypast by the Red Arrows and UK and US F-35 military jets over Windsor Castle’s east lawn, followed by a traditional grand state banquet with around 150 guests.