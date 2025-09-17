Police are handing out leaflets in Windsor to locals and tourists ahead of Trump’s arrival.

Thames Valley Police are handing out leaflets to locals and tourists who might find roads blocked or be subject to a check. According to The BBC, the leaflets also provide details of counter-terrorism Project Servator, stating that the purpose of today's police operation is "designed to disrupt a range of criminal activity".

They also offer re-assurance, saying: “You can help by reporting anything that doesn’t feel right.” Police are currently patrolling, camera crews are setting up, and American and British flags have been strung up.

Uniformed police are very visible in Windsor this morning ahead of Trump’s arrival. The President stayed at Winfield House last night (Tuesday 16 September), a sprawling home by London's Regent Park which serves as the official residence of the American ambassador to the UK.

It has acted as an important diplomatic hub for the US overseas for decades. It also has a reputation for holding some almighty parties. Some of the biggest name in politics, entertainment and business have been spotted at the lavish jamborees held there over the years.

There will be a carriage procession through the Windsor estate with all four members of the royal family in attendance alongside the US president and first lady today. After visiting the State Dining Room and special US-themed display of the Royal Collection, the group will visit the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, and lay a wreath.

There will later be a flypast by the Red Arrows and UK and US F-35 military jets over Windsor Castle’s east lawn, followed by a traditional grand state banquet with around 150 guests. Timings will be released soon.