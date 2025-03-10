Actress Emily Osment has filed for divorce from her husband of less than five months, the singer-songwriter Jack Anthony.

Osment, whose 33rd birthday is today, filed the petition to end her marriage to the 42-year-old - real name Jack Farina - in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday.

The court filing says the two were married on October 12 and separated on December 7. It cites irreconcilable differences as the reason. They have no children and had been together since 2021.

Jack Anthony and Emily Osment attend the Project Angel Food Angel Awards Gala 35th Anniversary Event at Milk Studios Los Angeles in September last year | Monica Schipper/Getty Images

It was the first marriage for Osment, the younger sister of The Sixth Sense actor Haley Joel Osment.

She came to fame for playing the title character’s best friend on the Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana alongside Miley Cyrus from 2006 to 2011. She subsequently starred in the sitcoms Young & Hungry and Young Sheldon, and currently appears on the Young Sheldon spin-off, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

The divorce was first reported by TMZ.