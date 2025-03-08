Scream star Rebecca Gayheart calls off divorce from Grey's Anatomy actor Eric Dane

Star of Beverley Hills 90210 and Scream 2, Rebecca Gayheart, has called off her divorce from Grey's Anatomy actor Eric Dane.

TV and movie star Rebecca Gayheart has called off her divorce. Famed for roles in Beverley Hills 90210 and the Scream horror film franchise, the actress had been in the process of separating from her husband, Grey's Anatomy actor Eric Dane.

The couple split in 2018 after 14 years of marriage, however, according to documents seen by UsWeekly, 53-year-old Gayheart has requested a dismissal of the filing to formally separate from Dane, 52, due to "irreconcilable differences."

According to the outlet, Gayheart, who has also starred in Broadway productions of Steel Magnolias and Boeing-Boeing, initially requested spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of their daughters Billie, eight, and six-year-old Georgie, as part of the divorce conditions.

The couple never actually managed to reach a settlement, and even revealed on Instagram that they had taken a family trip to Paris in the summer of 2022. Rebecca previously noted that the pair had been "doing their best" with co-parenting.

When asked what specifically is difficult about co-parenting, Rebecca simply replied: "There are so many things." She said: "We're doing our best. It isn't easy. But we are trying and we are committed."

Although she found the break-up difficult, the Scream 2 star said she could see a silver lining, returning to work in order to show her daughters that they don't need to "depend on a man".

She said: "I think that as a female you need to be able to always take care of yourself and never depend on a man. I'm going back to work and I think it's partly because I want my daughters to see me work. I took some time off to have my kids.

"A lot of little girls watch [movies] and they start fantasising about Prince Charming [saving them]. I think that's a message that's very old fashioned."

Gayheart was previously in a longterm relationship with Brett Ratner, who she met at the age 15 on the day she moved to New York City in 1986. The couple were in a romantic relationship for 13 years and got engaged in 1997, before eventually separating in 1999.

She married Dane in 2004, in Las Vegas. Speaking to Flaunt magazine about how they met, Dane said: “It's probably one of the least interesting stories in the world. It went basically like this: 'You wanna go out?' 'Yeah, sure.' Ten months later, we were married."