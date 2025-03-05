Charli XCX’s outfit and Sabrina Carpenter’s racy opening performance at Brit Awards spark hundreds of complains to Ofcom.

This year’s televised Brit Awards ceremony has received 825 complaints after it aired on ITV1 on Saturday (March 1). Most viewer gripes related to five-time winner Charli XCX’s outfit and Sabrina Carpenter’s racy opening performance, according to media watchdog Ofcom.

Continuing her Brat domination, Charli XCX collected awards in five categories including the coveted album of the year for her culture-shaping record Brat. The British star, 32, also secured artist of the year; dance act; song of the year for her track Guess featuring US superstar Billie Eilish; and she was awarded the songwriter of the year trophy that was announced earlier in the week.

While her black see-through dress set many hearts racing, it made others see red. The singer addressed the concerns during her acceptance speech for artist of the year, saying: “I heard that ITV were complaining about my nipples. I feel like we’re in the era of ‘free the nipple’ though, right?”

The ‘I Love It’ singer said she had “always felt like an outsider” particularly in the British music industry and so the recognition for her Brat album feels “really nice” as she did not “sacrifice” her values for it. “I’ve been doing my own thing in my own corner of the industry for a minute, I’ve never really changed that”, she added.

Her appearance follows an impressive 12 months which saw the infectious electronic-pop tracks on Brat soar up the charts and inspire a trend, with fans embracing the “brat summer” cultural movement which promoted self-love, positive body image and sultry style choices.

Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter spark Brit Awards complains | PA

And it was another woman of the moment - Sabrina Carpenter - who also caused a stir after she opened the award show at The O2 in London with a rendition of her hit Espresso. The US pop star wore a red sparkly military-style blazer dress paired with stockings and suspenders.

The singer paid homage to British culture by strutting down an aisle lit up with the Union flag as performers in military parade dress followed her. Carpenter then transformed into a red sparkly bra and shorts set to perform her song Bed Chem on a large bed, supported by a host of backing dancers who joined her in performing some raunchy moves during the pre-9pm watershed performance.

Carpenter received the global success award at the ceremony, and was also nominated in the international artist and international song of the year categories.

US superstar Diana Ross livestreamed into the ceremony from her concert in Brooklyn in New York to announce Carpenter as the global success award recipient. Collecting the award, Carpenter recalled coming to the UK for the first time 10 years ago when she said only around 10 people knew who she was, and contrasting that to being able to headline London’s O2 arena next week.

The Espresso singer added: “The Brits have given me this award, and this feels like such an insane honour in a very primarily tea-drinking country. You guys streamed the shit out of Espresso and and you streamed Short N’ Sweet and you really understood my dry sense of humour because your sense of humour is so so dry. So I love y’all more than you even understand.”