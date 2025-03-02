Viewers of the BRIT Awards thought their eyes were deceiving them - but actor Danny Dyer really was sitting next to a horse at the award ceremony.

People who tuned in to ITV last night (Saturday March 1) to watch live coverage of the annual awards ceremony, which focuses on the best British and international music talent, did a double take when they saw former EastEnders actor Danny Dyer sitting next to a female wearing red bodycon dress with a horse mask on her head.

Forget the worst dressed - though our editor Marina has also had her say on which attendees took that title - this was a case of the bizarrely dressed. And there was no question that the horse lady took the crown on that one.

Viewers were desperate to know the mysterious woman’s identity, taking to X to see if anyone had the answer. One person who had obviously been rubbing their eyes in disbelief said: “Are we all seeing a HORSE next to Danny Dyer right?" Another questioned: "I'm just wondering, why is Danny Dyer sitting next to a horse?"

The person was German DJ HorsegiirL, who is known for never breaking character. The Berlin-based star describes herself as "half horse, half human." Also known as Stella Stallion, the dance and electronic producer, first came to public prominence on TikTok following her 2023 song My Barn My Rules.

HorsegiirL previously told i-D she was "making up my own melodies in my head when I was a young foal” and was "discovered by Whitney Horston at a harvest fest", as reported by The Mirror. She refers to fans as her "farmies" and claimed on her Instagram bio "horse rights are human rights."

German DJ HorsegiirL attended the BRIT Awards 2025 and was photographed with Danny Dyer and Maya Jama. Photo by Instagram/@horsegiirl420. | Instagram/@horsegiirl420

The tattooed star told her fans in a recent TikTok video: "At least at my shows I feel people come in everything, they come in farm dressing with like hats. And others come in normal clothing like they just came out of the office. There's really no actual dress code." She has hundreds of thousands of followers.

The star also pictured with other stars at the ceremony. On her Instagram page she posted a snap with Maya Jama, along with an icon of a horse face next to a glass of wine, with the caption ‘girl crush’. On the red carpet, she was also interviewed and said she thought British horses neigh differently to other horses.

Dyer also raised eyebrows during the show by swearing during the ceremony. The actor was discussing his new film Marching Party when he struggled to find the right words to describe it without using a curse word.