Fans were left stunned after American singer Teddy Swims was spotted serving customers from a jacket potato van alongside viral TikTok sensation Spudman in Tamworth, Staffordshire.

The Lose Control singer swapped the glitz of the Brit Awards for a spontaneous meet-and-greet at the Spudwagon in St Editha’s Square on Tuesday afternoon, drawing a crowd of around 2,000 people ahead of his performance in Birmingham.

Speaking about the unexpected event, Teddy, 32, said: “It's so cool, I'm having a blast.”

The singer also expressed his love for Birmingham, adding: “Birmingham is my favourite city in the world, really. I love Birmingham, man, it’s my favourite place to be. People are always so sweet, it reminds me of home in Georgia. I'd say this is like the rednecks of the UK, you know what I mean?”

Teddy made the most of the moment by loading up his own jacket potato with every possible topping. “I've gone for every topping (on my potato) - everything they have back there, cheese, chilli, slaw, curry... everything, I got all of it.”

Wearing a Spudman apron, Teddy took the opportunity to perform his Brit-nominated hit ‘Lose Control’ with local band Callum & The Pookies. He also invited a young fan on stage for an impromptu open-air performance in the packed square.

Among the crowd was Hollywood actor and House of David star Martyn Ford, adding even more star power to the surprise event. Many fans could hardly believe the internationally renowned singer had turned up in Tamworth.

Sophia Dunn, 37, who travelled from Birmingham to celebrate her birthday, said: “I was gobsmacked when I heard Teddy was going to be in Tamworth of all places. My mate phoned me after seeing it on social media and said, ‘Right, I'm picking you up and taking you for your birthday.’”

She added: “He has just been serving potatoes from the van and meeting fans. There’s about 2,000 people here. It's absolutely heaving.”

Spudman, whose real name is Ben Newman, 40, had announced just 24 hours earlier that Teddy would be joining him at the Spudwagon.

In a video, Ben said: “Oh my days. I am nervous. I am actually really nervous. I'm meeting Teddy Swims today - it's going to be a good day. He is just serving some potatoes, making some videos, chatting to you lot, meet-and-greet kind of thing for an hour. It is going to be a long day and you are all invited along for the ride. It's going to be fun people - so nervous.”