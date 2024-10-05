Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hollywood legend Al Pacino has revealed details about a near-death experience he suffered during a particularly brutal Covid-19 infection.

The 84-year-old actor shared the terrifying details with The New York Magazine, saying that he became unconscious without a pulse while suffering from the disease in his home. Pacino said: “I didn’t have a pulse. In a matter of minutes they were there - the ambulance in front of my house.

“I had about six paramedics in that living room, and there were two doctors, and they had these outfits on that looked like they were from outer space or something.”

He added that he had become dehydrated and had a fever when slipping unconscious, saying: “I didn’t see the white light or anything. There’s nothing there. I’d never thought about it in my life. But you know actors: It sounds good to say I died once. What is it when there’s no more?”

The Oscar-winner also told the magazine that he has grown to have a “different view of death as you get older”, stating that he doesn’t find discussing death “morbid”. Pacino said: 'I didn't ask for it. Just comes, like a lot of things just come.”

In the interview, the Godfather star also revealed which of his films his youngest child, born in June 2023, would enjoy. Despite the scathing critical reviews, Pacino believes the 2011 Adam Sandler comedy Jack and Jill would be his child’s favourite because it’s “funny”. The star, who portrayed a fictionalised version of himself in the film, said: “It came at a time in my life that I needed it, because it was after I found out I had no more money. My accountant was in prison, and I needed something quickly. So I took this.”