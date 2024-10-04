Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A famed Hollywood stuntman who appeared in hit blockbusters such as Back To The Future and Star Wars has died at the age of 92.

Bob Yerkes’ death was confirmed by his close friend and fellow stunt performer Darlene Williams Bostock, who said in a post on social media: “I am horribly sad to hear that my mentor and stunt coach Bob Yerkes passed away this morning in Northridge, California.”

Yerkes had an illustrious carer as a stuntman in Hollywood. He was part of some of the silver screen’s most iconic scenes and set pieces.

This included doubling for Christopher Lee in the famous Back To The Future clock tower scene. Yerkes also appeared in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, where he stood in for Jeremy Bulloch in the role of Boba Fett.

Throughout his career, which spanned 70 years, Yerkes also doubled for Hollywood legends such as Paul Newman, Charles Bronson and Arnold Schwarzenegger. While doubling for Bronson on the 1975 film Brekaout, he broke both of his legs while falling through a roof. He also broke bones while working on who Framed Roger Rabbit and Her Alibi.

Darlene Williams Bostock said in her tribute: “Bobby opened the door to his home and backyard to everyone that either needed a place to stay or to train for a job. Bobby knew my parents before I was born and knew me as a kid growing up in the circus.

“At one time, long before me, my dad and Bob performed in a flying trapeze act together in the circus. As a kid I remember visiting his backyard. I remember watching him train celebrities and stunt people.”

X account Behind The Stunts posted: “Sad news as we learn that stuntman Bob Yerkes has left us. Many professionals will have visited Bobs circus school over the years to improve their skills. An award winning performer who has appeared in everything from Wonder Woman to Star Wars. Rest well sir and thank you.”