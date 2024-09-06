A music star who passed away aged 34 died from an accidental drug overdose, the authorities have revealed.

Leading lights of hip-hop remembered US rapper Rich Homie Quan as “one of the best” after his death on September 5. The melodic star rose to fame over a decade ago with his career closely tied to that of Grammy-winner Young Thug, as the pair were members of the group Rich Gang.

Quan – real name Dequantes Devontay Lamar – had other hits including Type Of Way released in 2013 and Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh) – which inspired a track from rapper iLoveMemphis titled Hit The Quan in 2016.

The viral song sparked a “Hit The Quan” dance craze, after the rapper popularised a series of low-stepping, arm-swinging dance movements in the music video for Flex.

Rich Homie Quan at the BET Awards Radio Remotes in 2018 in Los Angeles Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET | Getty Images for BET

Kendrick Lamar, who has won 17 Grammy Awards, incorporated the dance move into a music video for his track These Walls – which featured a cameo from Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews.

Quan’s death was confirmed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office last month. On October 1 the office released its autopsy report, which gave the cause of death as an accidental drug overdose. Fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, promethazine and THC were all found in his system.

Titans from the music industry weighed in on social media to express their sorrow at his death. Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, wrote: “RIP to one of the best,” alongside a broken-heart emoji as she added a photograph of Quan to her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, fellow Atlanta-based rapper Quavo, real name Quavious Keyate Marshall, said: “May God be with US, never saw this being a part of our journey.”

He shared a photograph of the pair to his Instagram story, which also featured his late nephew and fellow Migos group member Takeoff. The late rapper, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed in 2022.

Similarly, the star was remembered during the R&B Hip-Hop Power Players awards in Los Angeles. After being named artist of the year, US rapper Playboi Carti said: “RIP Rich Homie Quan”, before exiting the stage with his award.

US star 2 Chainz also remembered the rapper on Instagram, telling his 12.7million followers: “Dam lil brother, we just spoke about shooting a video, special prayer for you and your family, and pray for any and everybody that’s dealing with something.”

US music producer Metro Boomin, real name Leland Tyler Wayne, also shared a series of photographs of the pair on Instagram, writing: ”Rich in spirit! You are now immortalised by your classics and your body of work. Praying God blesses your family with divine comfort and healing.”