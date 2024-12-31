Alabama Barker hospitalised after quitting vapes too quickly
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
American celebrity website TMZ has reported that Alabama Barker, the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, decided to stop vaping as she heard it was bad for vocal cords - and she wants to pursue a career as a rapper.
The 19-year-old is said to have stopped vaping a month ago, but one day shortly afterwards felt panicked and unwell while on her own. She is said to have called 911 and been taken to a hospital in LA.
And rather than any sinister ailment, Barker was apparently told that by medical experts that she was undergoing nicotine withdrawal after the sudden stop, instead of phasing them out.
Alabama recently released her first music video for the track Vogue - featuring her famous stepmother Kourtney Kardashian. Travis Barker and Kourtney have been together since early 2021 and saw Rocky Thirteen born in November 2023.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.