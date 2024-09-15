Alexander 'Lex' Marinos: Beloved Australian actor, known for role in sitcom Kingswood Country, dies aged 75 after cancer battle
Marinos had a fifty year career across Australia's entertainment sector as an actor, writer and TV director. Many Australian's would remember him in the supporting role of Bruno 'The Wog' Bertolucci in the legendary sitcom Kingswood Country, which he appeared in from 1980 to 1984.
He was first diagnosed with leukaemia in 2005 and after years of successfully managing it, finally succumbed to his illness. He was a long-running advocate for diversity across Australian entertainment, and was proud for being one of the first non-Anglo actors on Aussie TV.
His role as the cheeky Italian son-in-law of the conservative white Anglo main character Ted Bullpitt, played by Ross Higgins, led to many hilarious confrontations on the show. Throughout his long career, he worked with many world famous actors, including Melissa George, Richard Roxburgh and Jonathan LaPaglia.
His death was announced on social media by his family. The post read: “To our dear friends, colleagues and favourite people. It is with heavy hearts we let you know that Lex passed away peacefully on Friday morning. He died at home, at a moment of his choosing, surrounded by family and the sounds of Bob Dylan accompanying our vigil. There was so much love in the room.”
The iconic actor continued to work right up until his death, and most recently appeared in a 2023 episode of NCIS: Sydney, alongside Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance. Lex is survived by his wife Anne and several children.
