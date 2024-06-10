Amelia Lily: 'Severely unwell' X Factor star cancels festival performance as she checks into hospital
Amelia, 29, shared a picture of herself on social media showing that she had been given an IV drip at hospital. She told fans in the update: "Hello everyone, after a really tough week of being severely unwell, I have never felt like this in my life.” She added: "I have been admitted into hospital with an underlying infection. I am so sorry that I won't be able to perform tomorrow evening. I love performing and am absolutely gutted I can't be there tomorrow but I know I'm in the best place."
The singer, who also appeared on the MTV show Geordie Shore, had been due to perform at Sunderland Food and Drink Festival which took place over the past weekend. In a further update, Amelia, who is diabetic, told fans that her illness was not as a result of her diabetes but was a kidney infection which had been caused by an untreated urinary tract infection.
She said that her symptoms included vomiting as well as suffering a migraine and a fever. Amelia added: "I felt pain in my lower back at the start of the week and tried for three days to get into my drs, but they were not taking any more appointments or econsults. Being diabetic things get a little more complicated as you can imagine."
An ultrasound was conducted which whittled down the illness to a kidney infection. The singer expressed her thanks to the teams of medics who looked after her during her hospital stay.
Amelia is best known for her time on the 8th series of The X Factor in 2011. She placed 3rd in the contest, behind Marcus Collins and eventual winner Little Mix.
She went onto to appear in other TV show, joining the Celebrity Big Brother cast in 2017 and the cast of Geordie Shore in 2020. She continued to released music after her time on The X Factor and even made the move into musical theatre, performing in productions such as Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and American Idiot.
