Anita Dobson shares health update on husband Sir Brian May after Queen guitarist suffered a stroke last year
The Queen guitarist suffered a stroke back in August 2024, and was rushed to hospital for immediate treatment.
May first revealed the news in September 2024 on Instagram, telling his 3.4m followers that he had been hospitalised in late August.
Speaking in a video on his account, he said: “I’m here to bring you, first of all, some news, I think. The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days. I say this because I was in some doubt because that little health hiccup happened about a week ago. What they called it was a ‘minor stroke’.
“All of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn’t have any control over this arm, so it was a little scary. I had the most fantastic care and attention from Frimley Hospital; blue lights flashing the lot, very exciting.”
Speaking on Good Morning Britain with hosts Ed Balls and Charlotte Hawkins, Dobson, known for her role in EastEnders, shared an update on her husband’s condition.
She said: “Thank you both for asking. I'm very happy to say he's very well now. Back to his old self.”
The couple has been together for nearly four decades. They met in 1986 and married in November 2000.
