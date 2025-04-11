Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Anita Dobson has shared a health update on her husband, Sir Brian May, in an appearance on TV.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

May first revealed the news in September 2024 on Instagram, telling his 3.4m followers that he had been hospitalised in late August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in a video on his account, he said: “I’m here to bring you, first of all, some news, I think. The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days. I say this because I was in some doubt because that little health hiccup happened about a week ago. What they called it was a ‘minor stroke’.

Sir Brian May and Anita Dobson. | Getty Images

“All of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn’t have any control over this arm, so it was a little scary. I had the most fantastic care and attention from Frimley Hospital; blue lights flashing the lot, very exciting.”

Speaking on Good Morning Britain with hosts Ed Balls and Charlotte Hawkins, Dobson, known for her role in EastEnders, shared an update on her husband’s condition.

She said: “Thank you both for asking. I'm very happy to say he's very well now. Back to his old self.”

The couple has been together for nearly four decades. They met in 1986 and married in November 2000.