Anita Dobson has dropped a major health update about her husband Brian May who suffered a stroke in September and was left unable to use his arm.

The EastEnders alum, 75, and the Queen icon 77, have been happily married since 2000. The actress has reassured fans saying Brian is currently 'stable', while also revealing he felt well enough to take over a trip to Lapland over the Christmas festivities.

She told The Sun: “The start of the year has been up and down. We both had the flu but we took the kids to Lapland. 15 of them. Brian is stable now. Brian has never been happier since we moved.

“For me it's been a curveball as I'm a London girl born and bred so going to the countryside to a house that needs a lot of work was a bit of a shock. To see what it has done to Brian...he loves it. He loves the birds and the animals. He feeds all the birds and the badgers, foxes and pheasants.”

Anita added they are keen to see some pals up in Switzerland while she also has another series of Doctor Who coming out. Despite the exciting plans, the beloved actress added for the meantime they are 'just chilling' and doesn't mind spending more time at home.

The Queen legend Brian previously revealed he had been rushed to hospital following the medical emergency in a video shared to his personal website. But later on in December of last year, Anita once again reassured fans that the legendary guitarist's condition improved and that he was back to playing piano and guitar.

Brian announced his stroke in a video, looking animated despite the 'scary' episode, and said he can still play guitar following what he called his 'little health hiccup. At the time, he asked fans not to 'clutter up' his inbox with good wishes, adding that he doesn't want sympathy.

The guitarist was recovering from a ripped muscle and trapped nerve as a result of a gardening injury, when he suffered a heart attack in May 2020. The We Will Rock You writer revealed the incident left him temporarily unable to use his left arm and he had a 'very exciting' emergency ambulance journey to Frimley Hospital in Surrey, while praising the medical staff for giving him the 'most fantastic care.'

Anita, who played Angie Watts on EastEnders, has been at Brian's side throughout his setbacks. The pair live in a property in Windlesham, located in Surrey. The area is just over an hour away from London but has a small village feel. From 1974 to 1988, May was married to Chrissie Mullen, who is the mother of his three children: Jimmy, who was born on 15 June 1978; Louisa, who was born on 22 May 1981 and Emily Ruth, who was born on 17 February 1987.