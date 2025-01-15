Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas opened up about his battle with arthritis on Wednesday’s episode of This Morning. Speaking to presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley the actor explained that he has been struggling to walk amid his arthritis battle, which has left him in pain "every day" for the past two years.

In August 2023 Adam Thomas revealed he had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, and in a new update the 36-year-old star told how he is coming off his latest medication because the side effects have become "too much".

He wrote on Instagram: "My arthritis journey... So for those of you that know, I’ve been on my methotrexate injections for quite some time and the side effects were just too much for me, I’ve had enough so I’ve decided to come off them...

“I’ve been off them now for 5 weeks or so and not been on anything and the pain has definitely increased, finding it hard to walk again, especially in the morning and my wrists and fingers are just as bad if not worse! I’ve been taking a lot of painkillers to get me through and they have helped ease the pain where I am able to train but the next day my body is just in bits.”

Adam is to try another type of medication, sulfasalazine tablets, in a bid to ease the pain, and he is trying to "stay positive".

He added: “So back to the hospital today to try something else... I know a lot of you have recommended the biologics but in order for me to get on to these, I have to have tried at least two different medications first. So I have tried the methotrexate tablets and injections and now I’m going on to sulfasalazine tablets. It’s a long process but I just have to stay positive!”

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' competitor admitted the only time he hasn't been in pain over the last couple of years was when he took steroid injections, during his time on the Latin and ballroom contest.

He said: “The thing is I’ve never been pain free!! Over two years I’ve been in pain EVERYDAY and as you can imagine it definitely takes its toll. The only time I can think of, that I’ve not been pain free, is when I was doing strictly... 4-5 weeks in the pain was unbearable to the point I couldn't physically carry on anymore. I was putting on a brave face, but really I was suffering!

“Even though I was in pain and physically I was suffering, in my mind I wanted to keep going and the team strictly mentioned steroid injections to help ease the pain a little and it worked massively !!! I was still s*** at dancing but the pain had eased off.

“And so I'll be honest I just need some breathing space again to feel normal again and so that’s what I’ve had again today! So fingers crossed! I know it’s no cure but it just gives me a little time until the other meds kick in!

“I genuinely do not talk to anyone about any of this, and the reason I share this is because I know a lot of you are suffering, but I want you to know that we have to stay strong! no one will understand what we are going through. It's tough, some good days some bad, but we can’t let it beat us. I refuse to give in!! Much love.”

