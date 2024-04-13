‘Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ will air for the final time tonight (Saturday April 13).

Ant and Dec have told their fans they are ‘very sad’ ahead of the final episode of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ airing this evening (Saturday April 13) on ITV.

The presenting duo posted a video to their Instagram Stories earlier this afternoon to tell fans it felt ‘weird’ to be preparing for the last episode of the show, which has seen 20 series televised over 22 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prime-time entertainment show will come to an end - at least for now - tonight with what the pair promised to be a “two-hour live extravaganza”. Speaking to the camera, Ant said: "So rehearsals are underway for the last Saturday Night Takeaway." He asked Dec: "You alright there?"

Dec replied: "I'm OK. Getting through it.” Ant remarked: "We're OK. It's very sad." Dec said: "It's a weird day isn't it?" Ant agreed, saying: "It's a really weird day. Really weird.” Ant continued: "But it's going to be a great show. A two-hour extravaganza. Fun times, guys. 7 o'clock. See you later."

So, as the show finishes, we take a look at Ant and Dec’s net worth and pose the question of what’s next for the beloved Geordie pair. Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

What is Declan Donnelly’s net worth?

Dec is reportedly worth around £62 million, much of which comes from a rumoured 2022 £40 million three year deal (joint with presenting partner Ant) with ITV. He has worked alongside Ant with ITV for two decades, with the duo’s biggest roles being as hosts of flagship entertainment shows ‘I’m A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here’, and ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of his wealth also comes from his property investments - he owns a £7 million mansion in Chiswick, and last year bought the property next door which was reportedly an ‘eyesore’ for a cool £2.25 million, with plans to renovate it.

What is Ant McPartlin’s net worth?

Various estimates have placed Ant’s net worth at around the same as Dec’s or just under at £60 million. And whilst this probably was accurate for most of their career, Ant went through a costly divorce with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong in the wake of his addiction struggle in 2020 - and that is said to have more than halved his fortune.

It was reported at the time that Ant agreed to give Armstrong £31 million, over three fifths of his then £50 million estimated net worth. Ant has since bounced back, returning to TV full time after missing primetime spots in the fallout of his 2019 drink drive crash - but his 2022 ITV deal will have helped rebuild his fortune. He is likely to now be worth around £40 million.

What is next for Ant and Dec?

When Ant and Dec announced last year that they would be taking a break from ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’, they said it was to focus on some of their other favourite ITV shows like ‘Britain's Got Talent’. Britain's Got Talent 2024 will be returning to ITV for its 17th season later this month, with ITV releasing a trailer earlier this week, telling fans, “Britain’s Got Talent is BACK!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ will be back on our screens on ITV1 on Saturday April 20, so Ant and Dec fans won’t have to wait long at all to see the pair back together and backl on telly. The duo are also expected to continue to host ‘I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here’ which will return to our screens, as usual, in winter.

Is ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ over for good?