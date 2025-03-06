It would seem that Ben Affleck definitely has a penchant for a Jennifer. Only weeks after the Hollywood star’s divorce from Jennifer Lopez came through, there is speculation that he and his former wife Jennifer Garner might be rekindling their romance. Ben Affleck shares three children with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, who is now known as Fin and Samuel, 12, he was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 until 2018.

The reason why speculation is growing that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner could be getting back together is partly due to a recent outing. The couple were joined by two of their children, Fin and Sam at the Combat Paintball Park in Castaic near Los Angeles. Their eldest daughter Violet was not there as she is studying at Yale.

Now, the idea of exes having both an amicable relationship and outing is nothing extraordinary, but according to the Daily Mail, “a new video obtained exclusively by the Daily Mail, reveals the star tenderly embracing none other than his ex-wife, and the mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner, 52, on Sunday.”

The Daily Mail goes on to say that “In the bombshell footage, Affleck, 52, can be seen casually wrapping his arm around Garner's waist in a clear display of intimacy.

“Garner is focused on the task at hand, pointing her paintball gun forwards, but Affleck seems distracted, standing close to his ex-wife with his own gun dangling by his side.

“As he draws her in towards him with a hand around her lower waist and holds her close for a few seconds, Garner's hips appear to briefly reciprocate, leaning back into the embrace.”

Jennifer Garner also reunited with her ex husband Ben Affleck for Thanksgiving last year and they helped The Midnight Mission serve thousands of free meals to the unhoused community in the Skid Row area.

Although the main question everyone wants to know is if Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are back together, the question remains whether she is still with her businessman boyfriend, John Miller. A source told In Touch that “Yes, [Ben and Jen] hug a lot and show physical affection. And while there’s a lot of people hoping they’ll get back together, it’s not going to happen. Jen is happy that Ben has finally found inner peace, but she’s in love with John.” The source also said: “Of course John gets a ton of questions from his friends about Jen and Ben’s relationship, some even think he should be worried. Most men wouldn’t be thrilled to see their girlfriend in an intimate embrace with her ex, but John knows the truth.”

Whilst the question remains whether Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are getting back together, let’s take a look at Ben Affleck’s relationship history….

1 . From left to right: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck Ben Affleck's highest profile romances to date include his marriages to Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner plus his relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow | Getty Images Share

2 . Kick Kennedy, daugther of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and grandaughter of Robert F. Kennedy attends a According to Page Six Ben Afffleck was reportedly “hanging out with” Kick Kennedy, the RFK’s daughter in August 2024. However Ben Affleck’s rep denied that this was the case | Getty Images for RFK Human Right Share

3 . Jennifer Lopez (2021 to 2024) Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024, two years after marrying the Hollywood star | AFP via Getty Images Share