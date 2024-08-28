Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Armie Hammer, who was embroiled in a scandal involving allegations of cannibalism, sexual misconduct, and rape, is now selling his truck because he "can't afford gas anymore."

The actor, whose career was derailed by these accusations in 2021, shared the news on Instagram just one day before his 38th birthday.

In the video, Hammer explained that he has been back in Los Angeles for a few weeks and decided to sell his truck, which he has owned for seven years, to start fresh with a new car, a new apartment, and a new life. He introduced the truck, which he purchased as a Christmas gift for himself in 2017, and reminisced about the many road trips and adventures it had been a part of.

"This is my truck," he said, adding that he had taken it camping and on long road trips across the country. However, he revealed that the rising cost of fuel made it impossible for him to keep the truck. "Since being back in L.A., I have put about $400 or $500 worth of gas in it and I can't afford it," he admitted.

The Lone Ranger actor shared that he has already purchased a new, "tiny" hybrid car, which he believes will be much more economical. "I've got a new car. It's tiny. It's a hybrid," he said. "I'm probably going to put about 10 bucks of gas in it a month, and this is it. Here's to new beginnings."

As he prepared to say goodbye to his truck, Hammer expressed his gratitude for the memories it provided. "Thank you very much," he said to the vehicle. "You have gotten me a long way and I appreciate it all. I hope you take as good care of the next person."

This update comes a month after Hammer appeared on the "Painful Lessons" podcast, where he spoke about being accused of rape, an investigation that ended without charges.

Reflecting on the scandal that led to his career downfall, Hammer said he was "grateful" for the experience. "I'm actually now at a place where I'm really grateful for it because where I was in my life before all of that stuff happened to me, I didn't feel good. I never felt satisfied. I never had enough. I never was in a place where I was happy with myself."

Hammer also expressed disbelief at the public's reaction to the cannibalism allegations. "People called me a cannibal, and everyone believed them. They're like, 'Yep, that guy ate people.' They're just like... What? Like, what are you talking about?" , adding that now he sees the entire ordeal as “hilarious”.