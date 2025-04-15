Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barry Manilow has revealed the venues and dates for the final concerts of his farewell tour.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Barry Manilow said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to visit these great cities of which I have so many fond memories,” and added that “Each one is special to my touring history.”

This summer, Barry Manilow will embark on a run of arena shows, dubbed ‘The Last Concerts’ and will take a break from his ongoing Las Vegas residency before returning for holiday shows this coming December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Manilow’s final concerts are taking place in North America this summer and he will be performing at these dates and according to Billboard, he will be at these dates and arenas.

As Barry Manilow announces final concerts for farewell tour, how old is he, is he married? | AFP via Getty Images

May 23 – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

May 24 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

May 27 – Amica Mutual Pavilion, Providence, RI

May 28 – TD Garden, Boston, MA

May 30 – Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

May 31 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

June 03 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

June 04 – Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

June 05 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

July 11 – Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

July 12 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

July 14 – Maverik Center, West Valley City, UT

July 15 – ExtraMile Arena, Boise, ID

July 16 – Moda Centre, Portland, OR

July 18 – Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA

July 19 – Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA.

Is Barry Manilow retiring?

Barry Manilow is not officially retiring, but he is retiring from touring. He revealed on This Morning that “I just can't do it. I'll still make music and talk about it but I just can't pack anymore."

Is Barry Manilow married?

Barry Manilow has been with his longtime partner Gary Kief since 1978 but the couple only tied the knot in April 2014. He told People magazine that when it came to their wedding, he revealed that “I didn't think it was going to be that emotional," and also said: "It was deeper than we thought it was going to be, looking at each other, saying, 'I love you' in front of people."

Had Barry Manilow been previously married?

Yes. Barry Manilow was married to his high school sweetheart Susan Deixler for two years in 1964.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Does Barry Manilow have children?

Barry Manilow does not have biological children but his husband Garry has a daughter Kirsten Kief, whom Barry considers as his daughter too. Barry and Garry became grandparents when Kirsten gave birth in 2023.

Barry Manilow is 81 years old and celebrates his birthday on June 17.