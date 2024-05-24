Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barry Manilow starts his residency at London’s vaunted Palladium this evening, but what time is he on stage and is he going to perform “Mandy”?

Known for his hits “Copacabana” and “Mandy,” American singer/songwriting legend Barry Manilow continues his UK performances this weekend, taking up residency at London’s hallowed Palladium for 13 dates, many of which have already sold out.

Touted at the “last, last UK concerts” the shows aren’t so much a retirement from performing full stop, but rather taking a break from large tours going forward - but this final hurrah world tour is one of the last time many fans will be able to see him perform internationally.

You can’t blame him for taking a step back from performing either; the 80-year-old has consistently performed live, including hallowed residencies in Las Vegas akin to other great performers such as Liberace or more recently Adele.

But as Manilow bids farewell (for now) to the United Kingdom, with London his next destination, what time should fans of “Bazza” turn up to the Palladium this evening to avoid missing out on a single minute of his highly regarded performances?

What time do doors open for Barry Manilow this weekend?

Doors for all of Barry Manilow’s performances at the London Palladium are scheduled to open at 6pm this weekend.

What time is Barry Manilow expected to perform at the London Palladium?

Not too long after doors open - Barry Manilow is expected to be on stage at 7:30pm during his residency at the London Palladium, so you have a little bit of time to pick up some Barry Manilow merchandise.

Are there still tickets to see Barry Manilow perform at the London Palladium?

Unfortunately not for his performances this long weekend. However, Ticketmaster do have tickets for his other performances at the London Palladium, which are on sale now through the ticketing agents.

What has Barry Manilow been performing recently live?

Looking at Barry Manilow’s performance at the Co-Op Live in Manchester, which took place earlier this week (May 21 2024 to be precise), the celebrated artist performed the following set - including the hits “Copacabana,” “Mandy” and “Looks Like We Made It.” Credit as always to Setlist.FM.