Pop icons Take That continues their UK tour this, but what time should you head to their shows in Middlesbrough and Nottingham to avoid missing anything?

Iconic British pop act Take That will not be taking a break despite this weekend (May 25 -26 2024) being a bank holiday in the United Kingdom; instead, the group continues their “This Life On Tour” shows with dates over the long weekend in Middlesbrough (May 24 2024) and Nottingham (May 25 and 26 2024).

The group, sans Robbie Williams this time around, have been earning plaudits from music critics for their live performances on this tour, with The Guardian even calling the show, despite some of its “cheesy” elements, one that still shows the group “packs a wallop” when it comes to performing live.

Looking through their current setlists also acts as a testament to just how popular the group were; this is still a band who after breaking up led fans to a flood of calls to charities to cope with the loss of something they loved. We all know someone who remembers where they were when they found out that Take That had broken up.

But ahead of the band’s upcoming Malta weekender, what time should fans of the group head to their shows this week, and what has the band been performing during their last UK performances?

Take That 2024 UK tour: Middlesbrough and Nottingham door times

Middlesbrough - Riverside Stadium (May 24 2024)

Doors for Take That’s performance at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium are set to open at 5pm, as Setlist.FM shows the average start time that the band are set to hit the stage around 8:30pm/8:45pm looking at their other performances across their tour.

Nottingham - City Ground (May 25 and May 26 2024)

Those heading to see Take That perform at Nottingham Forest’s home ground over the weekend can also expect doors to open to the grounds at 5pm, with once again Setlist.FM showing from other giggoers' experiences that the band are set to take to the stage around the 8:30pm/8:45pm mark too.

Middlesbrough

There are still tickets available to see Take That performing at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on May 24 2024, with some pretty good seats still available. Ticketmaster currently has many options available should you wish to make a last-minute plan for Friday night.

Nottingham

There are also tickets for both Take That performances at the City Ground, Nottingham across their two-night stint, however, their Saturday May 25 2024 performance has sold more than their Sunday May 26 2024 performance.

Ticketmaster has tickets still available for both dates, so depending on if you want to see them on May 25 or May 26, you still have that option.

We can go back to earlier this week (May 20 2024) to find out what Take That has recently been performing on their tour - Setlist.FM have released the following setlist that took place during their show at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

