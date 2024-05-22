The Leadmill: Sheffield venue wins first court battle against landlords over eviction
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Sheffield musical institution The Leadmill has taken one step closer to its survival after winning its first court order at Leeds Business Property Court on May 20 and 21 2024.
The court battle stems from the landlords of the Sheffield venue looking to evict the hallowed music space, but the judge presiding over the case has now decided to transfer the battle to the High Court, stating that three of the four amended defence arguments that the new Leadmill legal team demonstrated a belief The Leadmill had “a real prospect of success.”
The venue is owned by MVL Properties, and according to a press release regarding the court victory has been described as “one of many companies owned by The Electric Group, a joint venture between Dominic Madden and Jacob Lewis of the billionaire River Island Lewis family.”
Madden had already raised the ire of those in favour of saving the venue when he admitted in his latest witness statement that if he succeeds in evicting the Leadmill, he will not be calling it “The Leadmill” and that all of the staff will be replaced.
Madden also confirmed that should the eviction take place, he would put an end to the tenancies of those still working from the space, including an artist-in-residence who has resided there for 38 years alongside charitable and socially beneficial organisations and start-up businesses The Leadmill has nurtured throughout its time at the premises.
A Leadmill spokesperson said: “We expect the landlord’s PR company PHA Group will attempt to put a spin on the proceedings, but this is a first step in separating the truth from the lies”.
The press release regarding the court win saw The Leadmill explain that it “intends to ensure that the law recognises such actions are not only a violation of the well-established principles of Human Rights law, but that the next Government takes steps to prevent such morally bankrupt business methods from occurring in the future”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.