Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Leadmill, the hallowed music venue in Sheffield threatened with extinction following an eviction notice, is set to take their case to the High Court after its first win.

Sheffield musical institution The Leadmill has taken one step closer to its survival after winning its first court order at Leeds Business Property Court on May 20 and 21 2024.

The court battle stems from the landlords of the Sheffield venue looking to evict the hallowed music space, but the judge presiding over the case has now decided to transfer the battle to the High Court, stating that three of the four amended defence arguments that the new Leadmill legal team demonstrated a belief The Leadmill had “a real prospect of success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue is owned by MVL Properties, and according to a press release regarding the court victory has been described as “one of many companies owned by The Electric Group, a joint venture between Dominic Madden and Jacob Lewis of the billionaire River Island Lewis family.”

Madden had already raised the ire of those in favour of saving the venue when he admitted in his latest witness statement that if he succeeds in evicting the Leadmill, he will not be calling it “The Leadmill” and that all of the staff will be replaced.

Leadmill director Phil Mills, top, and Electric Group boss Dominic Madden are set to face each other in the high court.

Madden also confirmed that should the eviction take place, he would put an end to the tenancies of those still working from the space, including an artist-in-residence who has resided there for 38 years alongside charitable and socially beneficial organisations and start-up businesses The Leadmill has nurtured throughout its time at the premises.

A Leadmill spokesperson said: “We expect the landlord’s PR company PHA Group will attempt to put a spin on the proceedings, but this is a first step in separating the truth from the lies”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad