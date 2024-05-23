Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nickelback’s “Get Rolling World Tour” arrives in Birmingham this evening, but what time are doors opening and what could the polarizing post-grunge act play?

They’re one of music’s most curious bands people either love or hate, but Canadian post-grunge/alternative group Nickelback still manage to pull a crowd despite the apathy and disdain the group has with some music lovers.

Such has been the furore regarding the band that a documentary was created that merely focused on what reasons the group are so disliked by a large number of people, despite chart success and generally being an unproblematic band - perhaps they’re not dangerous enough for some people.

All opinions aside however, the “How You Remind Me” hitmakers are set to finish off their UK dates this evening, with their final show in the country taking place at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham (May 23 2024), and for those that might want to covertly pick up tickets for the show, well your secret is safe with us at NationalWorld.

Ahead of you making that decision, we take a look at what time doors are opening, what time Nickelback are expected to be on stage and just as importantly, what songs they’ve been performing during this tour so you can pull out the inlay of your Nickelback album on CD and study just what Chad Kroeger is crooning about.

What time do doors open at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham for Nickelback?

Doors to the Utilita Arena in Birmingham for this evening’s Nickelback concert are scheduled to open at 6:00pm, with their support act Lottery Winners performing shortly afterwards.

What time is Nickelback expected to be on stage in Birmingham?

Nickelback is scheduled to take to the stage in Birmingham at 7:30pm, with their set looking more than likely to run for three hours or more - however, there is also a curfew set at the Utilita Arena, so you’ll be out shortly after 11pm.

Are there still tickets to see Nickelback perform in Birmingham?

Nickelback are set to perform at Birmingham's Utilita Arena this evening (May 23 2024), but what could they play and what time should you head to the venue to avoid missing any of their set? (Credit: Getty Images)

Yes - there are still tickets if you’ve changed your mind and want to go see Nickelback in Birmingham. Ticketmaster still has some seats for sale that are not on the reseller market, which you can peruse on their website.

What has Nickelback been performing on their world tour?

We only need to venture back two days to see what Nickelback have been performing while in the United Kingdom. The group’s performance at London’s O2 Arena on May 21 2024 saw Chad Kroeger and company perform the following set (credit: Setlist.FM)

San Quentin

Savin' Me

Far Away

Animals

Someday

Worthy to Say

Figured You Out

When We Stand Together

Because of You (tour debut, first performance since 2017)

This Afternoon

Don't Look Back in Anger (Oasis cover) (with The Lottery Winners)

Photograph

Rockstar

Those Days

How You Remind Me

Encore: