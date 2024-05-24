Radio 1 Big Weekend: Final line-up, prohibited items and weather forecast for the 2024 event
BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Luton kicks off later today, with the broadcaster very much pulling in the big names once again for their summer festival; including a recent Ivor Novello winner.
The sold-out event, held at Stockwood Park, Luton from this afternoon (May 24 2024) brings RAYE together after her success at the 2024 Ivor Awards alongside Coldplay, Chase & Status, Charlie XCX and an eclectic range of old favourites and for those that don’t listen to the “wireless” much, the BBC Music Introducing Stage hopefully draws your attention to the exciting new acts emerging from the UK music scene.
But before gates open later today - actually, what time do gates open, I hear you ask? What can I bring with me to the event to avoid embarrassing myself with security before entering and is the line-up still the same today as when we initially reported it upon its first announcement?
Fear not reader - NationalWorld Music is here to provide a brief guide as to who is playing, gate opening times and even the weather forecast, should you need to pack a poncho.
Who is playing Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024?
Friday May 24 2024
Radio 1 Main Stage
- Chase & Status
- 1Xtra's Throwback Party with Joelah and Keke
- Becky Hill
- Ella Henderson
- Nathan Dawe
- Rudimental
- Radio 1 Anthems with Sam and Danni
- Radio 1's Dance Anthems with Charlie Hedges
- Radio 1's Party Anthems with Matt and Mollie
- Radio 1's Soundsystem Party with Jeremiah Asiamah
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- Eric Prydz
- Diplo
- Dimension
- Hannah Laing
- Kenya Grace
- Sonny Fodera
- Wilkinson
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
- A Little Sound
- Ammara
- ESSEL
- Girls Don’t Sync
- Joy Anonymous
- Salute
- Sammy Virji
- Y U QT
BBC Music Introducing Stage
- charlieeeee
- Deeps
- JGray
- LAVZ
- Sam Girling
- Victor Ray
Saturday May 25 2024
Radio 1 Main Stage
- RAYE
- 1Xtra's Throwback Party with Joelah and Keke
- Aitch
- Asian Network Certified with AJD
- Griff
- Jax Jones
- Jack Saunders
- Joel Corry
- Mabel
- Rag’n’Bone Man
- Radio 1 Anthems with Sam and Danni
- Radio 1's Dance Anthems with Charlie Hedges
- Radio 1 Workout Anthems with Rickie and Melvin
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- Charlie XCX
- Alfie Templeman
- Caity Baser
- Cat Burns
- DYLAN
- The Last Dinner Party
- Shy Girl
- Tems
- Jess Iszatt
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Asian Network Certified with AJD
- Charlie Tee
- DJ Target
- Jaguar
- Jeremiah Asiamah
- Kenny Allstar
- Panjabi Hit Squad
BBC Music Introducing Stage
- Cam Thomas
- Issey Cross
- Jarki Mono
- Kiimi
- Myles Smith
- NewDad
- Ryussi
- Saloni
Sunday May 26 2024
Radio 1 Main Stage
- Coldplay
- AJ Tracey
- Alyx Holcombe
- Asian Network Certified with AJD
- Declan McKenna
- London Grammar
- Olly Alexander
- Vampire Weekend
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Radio 1 10s with Nat O'Leary
- Radio 1's Dance Anthems with Charlie Hedges
- Radio 1's Pop Anthems with Dean McCullough
- Radio 1's Rave Up with Arielle Free
- Radio 1 Workout Anthems with Rickie and Melvin
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- Beabadoobee
- CMAT
- Everything Everything
- FIZZ
- Olivia Dean
- Remi Wolf
- Sea Girls
- Teddy Swims
- Jess Iszatt
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Charlie Hedges
- Danny Howard
- DJ Kizzi
- Martha
- Sarah Story
- Tiffany Calver
BBC Music Introducing Stage
- Beth McCarthy
- Etta Marcus
- Frozemode
- JW Paris
- Low Girl
- Max Jones
- Picture Parlour
- Shehxna
What time do gates open for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024?
May 24 2024
Gates open at 2pm with the Main Stage opener act starting at 4pm.
May 25 and May 26 2024
Gates open at 10:30am with the Main Stage opener act starting at 1pm.
What can’t I bring to Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024?
The following articles are not permitted within Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024
- Drugs, including legal highs
- Drones
- Professional photography equipment
- Animals other than registered assistance dogs
- Alcohol (unless purchased on-site)
- Selfie Sticks
- Chairs (except for registered access customers)
- Golf / large umbrellas (1 metre or more)
- Flags
- Knives
- Fireworks
- Smoke canisters
- Sky or Chinese lanterns
- Gas canisters (including aerosols over 250ml and nitrous oxide / CO2 Dispensers)
- Megaphones
- Air horns
- Sound systems
- Spray cans
- Balloons
- Flares
- Weapons
- Dangerous or hazardous items
- Laser devices
- Glass (including perfume and aftershave)
- Cans
- Poles
- Blow torches
- Unauthorised items for trading, including any goods using unauthorised event logos
- Any article that might be used as a weapon and/or compromise public safety including unofficial tabards / high-viz.
What’s the weather forecast looking like for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024?
According to the Met Office, you’re looking at a pretty good forecast except for when Sunday rolls around in Luton.
May 24 2024
A largely dry day but a little more cloudy to start in the west, but sunny spells in the east gradually spreading to all areas. Feeling pleasant in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 19 °C. This evening there will be a dry start with clear spells, these likely continuing in the west where some fog patches are possible. Clouding over in the east, potentially with some coastal rain by dawn. Minimum temperature 6 °C.
May 25 2024
Likely cloudy with some rain in the northeastern parts at first, although there is uncertainty in the timing and extent of rain. This clearing later. Mostly dry with sunny spells further southwest. Maximum temperature 18 °C.
Overnight rain clearing early Sunday, then sunny spells and heavy perhaps thundery showers for the rest of Sunday.
