Luton prepares itself for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend that kicks off today: who is playing, what time do gates open and what’s the weather going to be like in Luton?

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Luton kicks off later today, with the broadcaster very much pulling in the big names once again for their summer festival; including a recent Ivor Novello winner.

But before gates open later today - actually, what time do gates open, I hear you ask? What can I bring with me to the event to avoid embarrassing myself with security before entering and is the line-up still the same today as when we initially reported it upon its first announcement?

Fear not reader - NationalWorld Music is here to provide a brief guide as to who is playing, gate opening times and even the weather forecast, should you need to pack a poncho.

Who is playing Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024?

Friday May 24 2024

Radio 1 Main Stage

Chase & Status

1Xtra's Throwback Party with Joelah and Keke

Becky Hill

Ella Henderson

Nathan Dawe

Rudimental

Radio 1 Anthems with Sam and Danni

Radio 1's Dance Anthems with Charlie Hedges

Radio 1's Party Anthems with Matt and Mollie

Radio 1's Soundsystem Party with Jeremiah Asiamah

Radio 1 New Music Stage

Eric Prydz performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Eric Prydz

Diplo

Dimension

Hannah Laing

Kenya Grace

Sonny Fodera

Wilkinson

BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage

A Little Sound

Ammara

ESSEL

Girls Don’t Sync

Joy Anonymous

Salute

Sammy Virji

Y U QT

BBC Music Introducing Stage

charlieeeee

Deeps

JGray

LAVZ

Sam Girling

Victor Ray

Saturday May 25 2024

Radio 1 Main Stage

RAYE

1Xtra's Throwback Party with Joelah and Keke

Aitch

Asian Network Certified with AJD

Griff

Jax Jones

Jack Saunders

Joel Corry

Mabel

Rag’n’Bone Man

Radio 1 Anthems with Sam and Danni

Radio 1's Dance Anthems with Charlie Hedges

Radio 1 Workout Anthems with Rickie and Melvin

Radio 1 New Music Stage

Charli XCX performs during Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert on February 24, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/Getty Images)

Charlie XCX

Alfie Templeman

Caity Baser

Cat Burns

DYLAN

The Last Dinner Party

Shy Girl

Tems

Jess Iszatt

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Asian Network Certified with AJD

Charlie Tee

DJ Target

Jaguar

Jeremiah Asiamah

Kenny Allstar

Panjabi Hit Squad

BBC Music Introducing Stage

Cam Thomas

Issey Cross

Jarki Mono

Kiimi

Myles Smith

NewDad

Ryussi

Saloni

Sunday May 26 2024

Radio 1 Main Stage

Coldplay

AJ Tracey

Alyx Holcombe

Asian Network Certified with AJD

Declan McKenna

London Grammar

Olly Alexander

Vampire Weekend

Sabrina Carpenter

Radio 1 10s with Nat O'Leary

Radio 1's Dance Anthems with Charlie Hedges

Radio 1's Pop Anthems with Dean McCullough

Radio 1's Rave Up with Arielle Free

Radio 1 Workout Anthems with Rickie and Melvin

Radio 1 New Music Stage

Beabadoobee performs at Terminal 5 on August 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Beabadoobee

CMAT

Everything Everything

FIZZ

Olivia Dean

Remi Wolf

Sea Girls

Teddy Swims

Jess Iszatt

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Charlie Hedges

Danny Howard

DJ Kizzi

Martha

Sarah Story

Tiffany Calver

BBC Music Introducing Stage

Beth McCarthy

Etta Marcus

Frozemode

JW Paris

Low Girl

Max Jones

Picture Parlour

Shehxna

What time do gates open for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024?

May 24 2024

Gates open at 2pm with the Main Stage opener act starting at 4pm.

May 25 and May 26 2024

Gates open at 10:30am with the Main Stage opener act starting at 1pm.

What can’t I bring to Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024?

The following articles are not permitted within Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024

Drugs, including legal highs

Drones

Professional photography equipment

Animals other than registered assistance dogs

Alcohol (unless purchased on-site)

Selfie Sticks

Chairs (except for registered access customers)

Golf / large umbrellas (1 metre or more)

Flags

Knives

Fireworks

Smoke canisters

Sky or Chinese lanterns

Gas canisters (including aerosols over 250ml and nitrous oxide / CO2 Dispensers)

Megaphones

Air horns

Sound systems

Spray cans

Balloons

Flares

Weapons

Dangerous or hazardous items

Laser devices

Glass (including perfume and aftershave)

Cans

Poles

Blow torches

Unauthorised items for trading, including any goods using unauthorised event logos

Any article that might be used as a weapon and/or compromise public safety including unofficial tabards / high-viz.

What’s the weather forecast looking like for Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2024?

According to the Met Office, you’re looking at a pretty good forecast except for when Sunday rolls around in Luton.

May 24 2024

A largely dry day but a little more cloudy to start in the west, but sunny spells in the east gradually spreading to all areas. Feeling pleasant in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 19 °C. This evening there will be a dry start with clear spells, these likely continuing in the west where some fog patches are possible. Clouding over in the east, potentially with some coastal rain by dawn. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

May 25 2024

Likely cloudy with some rain in the northeastern parts at first, although there is uncertainty in the timing and extent of rain. This clearing later. Mostly dry with sunny spells further southwest. Maximum temperature 18 °C.