Dua Lipa helps pen a love letter to the London borough of Camden in a new Disney+ streaming series focusing on the musical history of the area.

Camden: the inner London borough whose music scene is steeped in a great deal of history, so much so that British singer Dua Lipa has executive produced a streaming series dedicated to the beloved area.

The untold stories of the area are brought to life with Disney+’s new limited series “Camden”, detailing the lives and careers of some of Britain’s most revered artists who were influenced by this corner of London - from The Libertines and Lipa herself through to international artists such as The Black Eyed Peas and Chic’s Nile Rodgers.

There also happens to be an appearance from Noel Gallagher in the series too, for those northern music fans still championing Oasis in the eternal “Oasis or Blur” argument.

They reveal their experiences in the area, from their debut shows at haunts such as KOKO of The Electric Ballroom through to the highs and lows of a night out and being a young person in the area experiencing its vibrant musical scene across the decades.

“Executive producing the new original documentary series that celebrates the very place I started all of this is such a major full circle moment for me,” Dua Lipa expressed in a statement regarding the series. “Camden will always have a special place in my heart and I'm humbled to share that with some absolute icons.”

Did any bands that formed in Camden go on to achieve musical success?

Yes - and then some. Camden as you will discover has been a haunt for music fans, hipsters and scenesters throughout the anuls of time, leading to the formation of several bands or the discovery of several artists in the process.

Amy Winehouse, for example, used to frequent Camden and locals will regale those who visit The Hawley Arms about their experiences with the “Back To Black” legend, as the toilets in the pub are scrawled with memories dedicated to the late singer.

There is even a tribute to influential British punk band The Clash, who played a four-night residency at KOKO in 1978 as part of their “On Parole” tour - just a quick walk to Camden Market will bring punk fans to The Clash Steps, the site where Joe Strummer and company shot their album artwork for their 1977 self-titled debut.

When is “Camden” arriving on Disney+ in the United Kingdom?