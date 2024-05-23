Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dide, the Premier League footballer masked to reveal his identity, has announced his first live performance to take place later in 2024.

It’s one of music’s biggest questions: who is Dide? The masked rapper has caused a commotion within the music scene after it was revealed he was, in fact, a Premier League footballer under disguise.

Is it Eddie Nketiah, or Bukayo Saka? We’re yet to find out - yet. But what we do know is that the enigmatic hip-hop performer has announced his first live show, set to take place in London this June (2024).

"Finally, my first live show! My first live public performance. I know you all have been getting on to me about doing one. You can't miss this!" the rapper announced on social media.

"Thank you for your support," Dide added. "See you at the show."

Questions are already being raised though about the timing of the show and where it is taking place; quite coincidentally, the performance happens to take place on the same day that England take on Denmark for their second group-stage match of Euro 2024 in Germany.

Owing that Bukayo Saka has been including in England’s provisional Euro 2024 squad, we can rule out it being the Arsenal sensation under the mask at least.

Where is Dide performing his first live show?

Dide will be performing at The Lower Third on Denmark Street in Soho, central London, on June 20 2024.

