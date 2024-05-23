Artemas: alt-pop phenomenon announces UK shows on his “you’re really early” world tour
Having amassed 900 million streams around the world, songwriter and producer Artemas has announced that he will be bringing his “you’re really early… the tour” event to the United Kingdom for four nights only.
The Oxfordshire musician, who recently released his latest single, “i like the way you kiss me,” is set to roam across Europe from August 2024, moving to North America shortly afterwards and concluding his tour with shows in Australia and New Zealand’s Powerstation venue in Auckland.
Artemas rose to fame after the release of his mixtape “pretty,” leading to the artist being named an “Artist to Watch” by Hypbeast and appearing on Zane Lowe’s “24 for 24” roster. He’s gone on to feature in DAZED magazine's “new wave of artists changing the sound in London” feature while also amassing coverage from Billboard, CLASH, Line of Best Fit, UPROXX and many more. the attention of Billboard, CLASH, Line of Best Fit, UPROXX and more.
“i like the way you kiss me” has already generated over 520 million streams worldwide, with the music video also amassing over 27 million views and counting. Artemas has also seen his single take over the charts - currently, the song sits at #5 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 Chart, #3 on the Billboard 200 Chart Ex-US and #23 on Billboard Hot 100.
In Europe, the song reached #1 on the Germany Singles Chart and continues to stay in the Top 10 of the UK Official Singles Chart.
Where is Artemas performing in the United Kingdom?
Artemas will be bringing his world tour to the following UK venues on the following dates.
- November 6 2024: SWG3, Glasgow
- November 9 2024: O2 Ritz, Manchester
- November 10 2024: O2 Institute, Birmingham
- November 11 2024: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
Where can I get tickets to see Artemas performing in the United Kingdom?
Tickets for Artemas’ shows across the United Kingdom are on sale from today through Ticketmaster for all dates.
