Oxfordshire songwriter and producer Artemas celebrates the success of his most recent single with a world tour - including four dates in the United Kingdom.

Having amassed 900 million streams around the world, songwriter and producer Artemas has announced that he will be bringing his “you’re really early… the tour” event to the United Kingdom for four nights only.

The Oxfordshire musician, who recently released his latest single, “i like the way you kiss me,” is set to roam across Europe from August 2024, moving to North America shortly afterwards and concluding his tour with shows in Australia and New Zealand’s Powerstation venue in Auckland.

In Europe, the song reached #1 on the Germany Singles Chart and continues to stay in the Top 10 of the UK Official Singles Chart.

Where is Artemas performing in the United Kingdom?

Artemas will be bringing his world tour to the following UK venues on the following dates.

Where can I get tickets to see Artemas performing in the United Kingdom?