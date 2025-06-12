Although there have been reports that Dua Lipa is engaged to Callum Turner, she has now officially confirmed the news.

After sharing photos on her Instagram at Christmas where a sparkling diamond ring was in evidence, there has been speculation that Dua Lipa had gotten engaged to Callum Turner.

However, Dua Lipa has now officially confirmed that she is engaged to Callum Turner and revealed the news in an interview with Vogue magazine. “Yeah, we’re engaged,” she said and added that “It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”

As for details of her engagement ring, before everyone rushes to a particular website to see if they can spot it, Dua’s ring was custom made for her. She told Vogue that “I’m obsessed with it,” and also revealed that

As Dua Lipa officially confirms she is engaged to Callum Turner, what are their net worths? British-Albanian singer-songwriter Dua Lipa (R) and British actor Callum Turner arrive for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

“It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

Where did Dua Lipa and Callum Turner first meet?

In the Vogue interview, Dua Lipa revealed that she first met Callum at celebrity favourite restaurant, The River Cafe in London, they were introduced by the co-founder Ruthie Rogers. Luckily for Dua, she saw him a year later whilst having dinner in Los Angeles and told Vogue that she thought: “Oh, it’s that really hot guy from The River Cafe.”

How much is Dua Lipa worth?

Dua Lipa is only 29, but has an estimated wealth of £115 million and was the youngest individual on this year’s Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List. In March, Dua Lipa picked up her seventh Brit award and was named one of Time’s 100 most influential people of 2024.

The Sunday Times reported that “When she released her debut album in 2017, the Anglo-Albanian megastar Dua Lipa told a Time magazine interviewer: “I’d like to take over the world… If I could.” Eight years later, her quest for global domination is succeeding.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Callum Turner has a net worth of $5 million.