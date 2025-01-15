Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gary Lineker will be leaving Match of the Day at the end of the season and he will be replaced by Gabby Logan, Kelly Cates and Mark Chapman.

Although it has long been rumoured that Gary Lineker will be replaced as the Match of the Day presenter by Mark Chapman, Kelly Cates and Gabby Logan, it has only just been confirmed. The three presenters will share presenting duties on Match of the Day, Match of the Day 2 and Match of the Day Champions League, which is the latest addition to the BBC’s football highlights portfolio.

Kelly Cates, who will be continuing with her role on Sky Sports, said: “I’ve known Gabby and Mark really well for years so to bring it all together, embracing the digital side of things, it feels like a really comprehensive football package for fans and that’s what makes it so exciting too.”

Kelly Cates is best known for both presenting on Sky Sports and for being the daughter of football legend Kenny Daglish. When it comes to her personal life, she married TV producer Tom Cates in 2007 and the couple were together for fourteen years before announcing they were divorcing in 2021. Kelly Cates shares two daughters with her ex husband Tom Cates.

Kelly Cates is the new Match of the Day presenter alongside Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan, who is her partner? Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images | Getty Images

In an interview with The Sun, Kelly Cates spoke about dating apps and said: “I don’t want to spend my precious free time with a random.

"But this is the thing, the thought of going on a date and spending an evening with someone and the end of it thinking, ‘Well I don’t really like you,’ I would be so resentful of them taking up my time.”

When she appeared on Gabby Logan’s Mid Point podcast, she said: “I don’t have a picture in my head of why a middle-aged, slightly overweight mother of two could possibly be attractive.”

“I can’t get my head round that. It’s not that I’m putting myself down and it’s not a lack of confidence or a low self-esteem. It’s just I don’t know what that would look like.”

Kelly Cates reportedly doesn’t currently have a new partner.