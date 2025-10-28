Frasier actor Kelsey Grammer may be 70, but he recently revealed on the ‘Pod Meets World’ podcast that he has become a dad for the eighth time. He revealed that his wife, Kayte Walsh, 46, has “just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids.”

Kelsey Grammer also said: “It was just like three days ago. Christopher that’s just joined the family.” Four months ago, a source told the Daily Mail that Kayte, 46, was expecting again and told the publication that “Kelsey is thrilled to finally have time to fully enjoy being a father all over again.”

“This will be their fourth child together, and with Kelsey’s other children from his past marriages, their new bundle of joy will have so much love.”

The source also said: “After giving Frasier one last go, he has hung his hat up on that character and is ready for the next phase of his life. He is looking forward to embracing his hands-on parenting he missed in the past.”

Kesley Grammer and his wife Kayte, now have four children, baby Christopher, Auden James, eight, Kelsey Grabriel, 11 and daughter Faith, 13. He also has a son Spencer, 42, with first wife Doreen Alderman.

Kelsey Grammer also has a daughter Kandace Green with hair and make-up artist Barrie Buckner, and has a daughter, Mason, 24 and Jude, 21 with his third ex-wife Camille Meyer.

Kelsey Grammer is not the only celebrity dad with multiple children. Other stars with lots of kids include Nick Cannon, Alec Baldwin and Mel Gibson. NationalWorld takes a look at the other star dads who have large families.

1 . From left to right: Kelsey Grammer, Eddie Murphy, Nick Cannon Kelsey Grammer, Eddie Murphy and Nick Cannon are all dads to multiple children | Getty Images Share

2 . Kelsey Grammer speaks onstage during a Gotham Screening of FRASIER Season 2 at Quad Cinema on September 16, 2024 in New York City Kelsey Grammer, 70, has just become a dad for the eighth time | Getty Images for Paramount+ Share

3 . US actor Eddie Murphy attends the world premiere of "The Pickup" at the Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on July 27, 2025 Eddie Murphy is a dad to 10 children | AFP via Getty Images Share