In 2024, Lady Gaga celebrated her birthday with Michael Polansky and friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

Happy birthday Lady Gaga! The megastar certainly has been in the public eye in recent days and it has had nothing to do with her birthday or possible celebrations connected to it. Lady Gaga has just announced tour dates across the UK and Europe later this year as part of the MAYHEM Ball Tour.

Lady Gaga will be performing at London’s O2 Arena from September 29 to October 2, and then will be at Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena on October 7. Lady Gaga has not only been in the news for her tour dates but also because she is being sued by a California-based surf Lost International who are claiming that the logo on her new Mayhem merch is "nearly identical" to one they'd have trademarked since 2015.

People magazine reported that “Lost International, a surf and lifestyle brand, filed a complaint against the pop superstar, 38, in California district court on Tuesday, March 25, alleging that the imagery she’s been using to promote her new album Mayhem is "substantially similar if not nearly identical” to the logo they trademarked back in 2015, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.”

Aside from her tour and being sued, Lady Gaga will hopefully be focusing on one thing and one thing alone today, her birthday as she is turning 39. It is highly likely that she will be celebrating with Michael Polansky. The couple got engaged at the 2024 Paris Olympics. April 2024, however, the pair have not as yet set a wedding date.

Before dating Michael Polansky, Lady Gaga was reportedly involved in a relationship with monitor engineer Daniel Horton. The couple were spotted at a restaurant in Studio City, California, in July 2019, but a few months later Lady Gaga was calling herself a ‘single lady.’

Prior to Daniel Horton, Lady Gaga dated talent agent Christian Carino and the couple were engaged. Lady Gaga was also engaged to actor and model Taylor Kinney but in July 2016, they ended their engagement and Lady Gaga released a statement where she said: "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break," she said. "We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."

Lady Gaga has reportedly also dated fashion designer Matthew "Dada" Williams and bartender and musician Luc Carl. Lady Gaga is said to be worth $300 million.