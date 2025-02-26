Monica Lewinsky appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast where she was interviewed by host Alex Cooper.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When it came to discussing how she thought the White House and media should have dealt with the news once it broke that former president Bill Clinton had an affair with her when she was a White House intern, Monica Lewinsky said: “I think that the right way to handle a situation like that would have been to probably say it was nobody’s business and to resign,”She also said:“Or to find a way of staying in office that was not lying and not throwing a young person who is just starting out in the world under the bus.”

Monica Lewinsky was just 22 years old when she met the 49-year-old President Bill Clinton and in 2014, she wrote about her affair with him for the first time in Vanity Fair magazine. Monica Lewinsky wrote that “Sure, my boss took advantage of me, but I will always remain firm on this point: it was a consensual relationship. Any ‘abuse’ came in the aftermath, when I was made a scapegoat in order to protect his powerful position. . . . The Clinton administration, the special prosecutor’s minions, the political operatives on both sides of the aisle, and the media were able to brand me. And that brand stuck, in part because it was imbued with power.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Monica Lewinsky reveals that she thinks Bill Clinton should have resigned after affair, is she married? A photograph showing former White House intern Monica Lewinsky meeting President Bill Clinton at a White House function submitted as evidence in documents by the Starr investigation and released by the House Judicary committee September 21, 1998. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

In the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, Monica Lewinsky revealed that because of the treatment she received after her affair with Bill Clinton, it had negatively impacted women and said: “I think there was so much collateral damage for women of my generation to watch a young woman to be pilloried on a world stage – to be torn apart for my sexuality, for my mistakes, for my everything.”

Is Monica Lewinsky married?

Monica Lewinsky is not married and does not have children. In 2021, she told People magazine that “I do date but I’m not married yet.” She also revealed that "I don't know if that will happen or not, and I'm more okay with that than I used to be."