Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke already have two children together, including son Ronnie, who has his own Instagram account with four million followers.

As England fans are still coming to terms with their team’s continuing underwhelming performances at Euro 2024, one of their star players is already back in the UK, albeit temporarily. The FA confirmed in a statement that “Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp and returned to the UK for a pressing family matter”

It has been reported that the ‘pressing family matter’ is because Phil Foden’s partner Rebecca Cooke is due to give birth to the couple’s third child. The couple are childhood sweethearts and have two children, Ronnie who was born in 2019 when Phil was just eighteen years old, and a daughter called True, who was born in 2021.

When his son Ronnie was born, Phil Foden told Manchester City’s website that “I was there for the birth.

“I walked out of the room, gave it a little tear and then back in like nothing happened.

“I’m not one for crying in front of people. I like to be on my own, but I was there in the room, watched it happen and it was a special moment.”

In April of this year, Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke announced that they were expecting a third child. They shared a photograph of themselves holding Ronnie and daughter True on their son Ronnie’s Instagram account, surrounded by white and blue balloons, with the words Baby Foden in the background.

