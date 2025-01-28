Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Selena Gomez deleted her Instagram video after she was met by backlash from commentators and politicians such as U.S. Senate candidate Sam Parker who called for the singer to be removed from the country.

Singer Selena Gomez deleted her video on Instagram where she said: “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

After posting the video, American conservative political activist, author and media personality Charlie Kirk said: “Selena Gomez sobs uncontrollably amid ramped up deportations of illegal aliens: ‘I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something.”

"My people?" Aren't you American? Where was the sobbing over the 100,000 Americans dead from fentanyl poisoning? Where were these tears over the 340,000 children who went missing after being trafficked over our border? Why wasn't there a breakdown for Rachel Nungary, Rachel Morin, or Laken Riley? I guess those Americans weren't ‘your people?”

U.S. Senate candidate Sam Parker posted on X and wrote: "Selena Gomez picked illegals over America b/c she’s the 3rd gen descendants of Mexican illegals who received citizenship in the ‘87 Amnesty. She has an entitlement attitude towards America, like her illegal g’parents. Maybe Selena should be deported, too?

Selena Gomez responded to Sam Parker on Instagram and wrote: “Oh Mr Parker, Mr Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat.” Sam Parker has now shared this on his X.

What is Selena Gomez’s ethnicity?

In October 2019, Selena Gomez penned an essay for Time about her family background, her father is of Mexican descent, her mother who was adopted, has Italian ancestry. In the essay for Time, Selena wrote: “In the 1970s, my aunt crossed the border from Mexico to the United States hidden in the back of a truck. My grandparents followed, and my father was born in Texas soon after. In 1992, I was born a U.S. citizen thanks to their bravery and sacrifice. Over the past four decades, members of my family have worked hard to gain United States citizenship.”

Selena Gomez also wrote in the essay that “Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day, and I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance. But when I read the news headlines or see debates about immigration rage on social media, I feel afraid for those in similar situations. I feel afraid for my country.

“Immigration is a divisive political issue. It’s the subject of endless arguments and countless news stories. But immigration goes beyond politics and headlines. It is a human issue, affecting real people, dismantling real lives. How we deal with it speaks to our humanity, our empathy, our compassion. How we treat our fellow human beings defines who we are.”

Selena Gomez’s net worth is reportedly $1.3 billion.