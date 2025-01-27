Selena Gomez: Pop star deletes Instagram video of her crying over Mexican immigrants getting deported
In an emotional Instagram story, the pop star said: “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”
Her video however faced severe backlash from Republican supporters, accusing her of not putting her nationality first. This prompted her to delete the video, saying: “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”
Selena, whose father is of Mexican descent, was also attacked by ring-wing figures. Charlie Kirk said: “Selena Gomez sobs uncontrollably amid ramped up deportations of illegal aliens: ‘I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I wish I could do something.’
"My people?" Aren't you American? Where was the sobbing over the 100,000 Americans dead from fentanyl poisoning? Where were these tears over the 340,000 children who went missing after being trafficked over our border? Why wasn't there a breakdown for Rachel Nungary, Rachel Morin, or Laken Riley? I guess those Americans weren't ‘your people?’”
Far right-wing account End Wokeness wrote: “How many criminal aliens from Colombia is Selena Gomez willing to host in her walled mansion in LA?”
However, some applauded Selena for her empathy, saying: “People literally criticise and complain about what Selena posts too often. They can’t set aside their hatred to actually understand the message of the video. That hundreds of thousands of people are impacted by Trump’s new orders.”
Trump issued a series of executive orders aimed at intensifying immigration enforcement and initiating mass deportations of approximately 11 million undocumented immigrants, which includes those from Mexico.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations have reportedly been intensified in cities with significant immigrant populations, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and Houston, where many Mexican nationals reside.
The aggressive deportation measures, said legal experts and advocacy groups, could lead to family separations, leaving US-born children in the care of relatives or foster systems if their parents are deported.
