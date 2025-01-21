Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The singer and model have been married for six years after tying the knot in 2018.

The singer took to his Instagram on Tuesday January 21 to let fans know it was not him who unfollowed his wife’s Instagram which sparked speculation the pair were heading for a divorce. He wrote: “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S*** is getting suss out here."

On Tuesday Justin Bieber, 30, has sparked split rumours after he unfollowed his wife Hailey Bieber, 28, on Instagram. According to eagle-eyed fans the singer unfollowed his wife however, she is still following his account.

The couple welcomed their first son, Jack, together in August 2024. Over the past few years the new-parests have been plagued with rumours of marriage woes. Recently Justin Bieber fuelled the split rumours after posting a comment on social media which read: “Coparenting is failing, like tf,” leaving fans wondering if they had broke up and were co-parenting?

Almost a year ago in February 2024 Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin asked for fans to “prayer” for the couple. Speaking to fans on TikTok he said: “There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus.” This led to fans believing Hailey and Justin were working on their marriage and getting help from their church. The singer also only recently unfolded his father-in-law on social media.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber first met in 2009, they started dating in 2014 and confirmed their relationship in 2016 and married two years later in 2018. Many of Justin Bieber fans thought he would end up marrying singer Selena Gomez who had had an on and off relationship from 2010 to 2018.

Fans fear for Justin Bieber’s wellbeing after photos emerged of the singer appearing to be smoking a marijuana. The Canadian singer recently posted a photo of himself smoking from - what looks like - a bong whilst in Colorado.

Justin is currently enjoying a getaway in Aspen, Colorado, a state where marijuana is legal, with his wife Hailey Bieber and their son Jack Blues, five months.

