Austin Butler was high on an edible in the viral video of him dancing onstage with Bad Bunny.

The 33-year-old actor has recalled the "wild" moment that saw him boogieing with his Caught Stealing co-star at one of the dates of his Puerto Rico residency earlier this month - and it was actually fuelled by an edible he had consumed earlier in the day.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday he recounted: “So, suddenly I'm on stage with Bad Bunny and the edible is working. It was wild. So it’s like my brain is in two movies. One is like, ‘Benito and I had lunch earlier in the day, I'm just like, so proud of him.’"

Austin was loving life in the moment and didn't want to dance and end up taking the attention away from the Latin superstar.

He continued: “I'm watching him going like, 'Oh my God, look how much you mean to everyone here.' I'm like, falling in love with Puerto Rican culture and the dancing and everybody is so sexy and amazing. And then the other part is of me is like, ‘Don’t dance, because you’ll take attention away from him. This is his moment.'"

Describing his awkward dance, he said: "I ended up just like swaying my hips while crossing my arms. For whatever reason, every time I uncrossed my arms, I felt like I was drawing attention to myself. So I was like, ‘This is okay.’"

Austin feared he would end up having a Ben Affleck Grammys moment on his hands where he didn't look like he was "having a good time".

He added: "But you also don’t want to be the guy who’s dancing crazy and drawing attention."