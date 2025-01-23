Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barry Goldberg, a legendary keyboardist and record producer, has died at the age of 83, according to his representative.

Goldberg died in hospice care, surrounded by his wife Gail, son Aram, and other loved ones. His death comes 10 years after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

A prominent figure in the 1960s American music scene, Goldberg was a member of The Paul Butterfield Blues Band and famously played keyboards for Bob Dylan during the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

This event marked Dylan's controversial transition from acoustic to electric sound, a moment that redefined folk music and sparked significant backlash at the time. Despite the criticism, the performance featured the live debut of "Like A Rolling Stone," now considered one of the greatest songs in music history.

Goldberg’s role was highlighted in the 2024 Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, where actor Justin Levine portrayed him.

Goldberg also worked on albums as a producer for artists such as Percy Sledge, Charlie Musselwhite, James Cotton, and The Textones. He also collaborated with Dylan on a rendition of Curtis Mayfield's "People Get Ready," originally recorded by The Impressions.