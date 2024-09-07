A reality TV star’s fiancé has been jailed one week before the couple were due to walk down the aisle.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jennifer Williams, star of reality show Basketball Wives, had been due to marry fiancé Christian Gold, but legal trouble may put a dampener on plans. Celebrity news outlet TMZ has said that Gold was jailed for 15 days over a probation violation.

Williams attended DeKalb County courthouse to support her partner as he was handed the jail term. However, the judge offered some comfort to the couple’s wedding plans, with Gold set to serve two days in jail before being temporarily released to attend the ceremony in which he will wed the reality TV star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair have made plans to marry in a Parsian ceremony in the French capital on September 14. But there won’t be time for a honeymoon, with Gold returning to DeKalb County to serve his remaining 13 days behind bars.

Gold was jailed for 30 months in early 2018 over a false imprisonment charge and was released on probation thereafter. However, authorities claimed that he travelled outside of the US without notifying his probation officer, as per his probation terms.

According to court documents seen by TMZ, the couple had travelled to Switzerland and Italy, with these claim matching up with social media posts made by Williams in the summer.