Musician Baxter Dury has revealed that a run-in with broadcaster Jeremy Vine led to him losing his driving licence, and unexpectedly inspired a new single.

Speaking on BBC 6 Music’s Roundtable, Dury, 53, admitted he was caught on camera by Vine using his phone while sitting in traffic, which ultimately resulted in a driving ban.

“I got caught in a traffic jam, and Jeremy Vine took a film of me looking at Instagram, which he deserves to, I’m not arguing about [it],” Dury told host Huw Stephens. “Shouldn’t probably say that publicly. He’s probably in the other room, isn’t he?”

Dury, the son of punk-funk icon Ian Dury, explained that he had been travelling back from a recording session for his upcoming album Allbarone with producer Paul Epworth when the incident occurred.

“Do you know what? This is a tragic story, but I drove there for the first half and then lost my licence,” he said.

The incident sparked headlines after Vine, a vocal cycling and road safety advocate, confirmed to the Daily Mail that he had captured the moment and reported it.

“I would like Baxter to know that I love his dad’s music,” Vine said. “I’m afraid mobile phone use in cars in London, particularly the posher parts, is an absolute curse. So, I am quite tunnel-visioned about it. We have 1,700 road deaths a year. Sorry to be serious about it. Best wishes to Baxter.”

Vine has long used footage from his cycling commutes around London to highlight dangerous driving behaviours. His videos have gone viral on social media and sparked widespread discussion, but last month he announced he would stop sharing them due to the intense online abuse and threats he has received.

“The trolling just got too bad,” Vine said. “They have had well over 100 million views but in the end the anger they generate has genuinely upset me.”