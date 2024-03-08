BBC Scotland's Nick Sheridan cause of death revealed after he died from "short illness" age 32
BBC Scotland presenter Nick Sheridan's cause of death has been reported after his tragic death at the age of 32.
On Thursday, March 7, it was announced that the award-winning presenter had died following a "short illness" with an outpouring of grief from those who knew him. Gary Smith, head of news and current affairs, said in a statement: "Nick has been a wonderful colleague. He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Our hearts go out to his parents, to his partner and to all his family and friends."
Now, some news publications are reporting that Sheridan died from a brain anyeurism. He was apparently on a run when he collapsed and was rushed to hospital the week before.
Friend and fellow presenter Connor Gillies said: "A uniquely talented broadcaster, writer and journalist but above all a throughout decent, funny, thoughtful pal who was great fun. An absolute pleasure knowing Nick. He thought of everyone before himself."
Amy Irons from BBC Scotland added: "Absolutely devastated. The world has lost one of its brightest human beings and journalism has lost one of the most talented people I've ever had the pleasure of working with. We are all going to miss you so much Nick."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.