BBC Scotland journalist Nick Sheridan

BBC Scotland presenter Nick Sheridan's cause of death has been reported after his tragic death at the age of 32.

On Thursday, March 7, it was announced that the award-winning presenter had died following a "short illness" with an outpouring of grief from those who knew him. Gary Smith, head of news and current affairs, said in a statement: "Nick has been a wonderful colleague. He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Our hearts go out to his parents, to his partner and to all his family and friends."

Now, some news publications are reporting that Sheridan died from a brain anyeurism. He was apparently on a run when he collapsed and was rushed to hospital the week before.

Friend and fellow presenter Connor Gillies said: "A uniquely talented broadcaster, writer and journalist but above all a throughout decent, funny, thoughtful pal who was great fun. An absolute pleasure knowing Nick. He thought of everyone before himself."