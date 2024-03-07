German man has 217 Covid vaccinations - but doctors say he's had no side effects
In the wake of the global pandemic, most people in the world will have had a couple of Covid-19 vaccinations - maybe more, if eligible for a booster.
But one man in Germany has us all beaten in vaccine Top Trumps, after it emerged that he has received 217 Covid jabs in the past three years. The 62-year-old had jabs purchased and administered privately - and there was even a legal investigation into allegations of fraud.
Since then, scientists from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg have put the man through a series of tests. Through their examinations, they have confirmed he has suffered no side effects from the 200+ vaccinations.
That being said, researchers are also warning against "hyper-vaccination" as there is no evidence that the man is any better protected against Covid-19 as a result.
Dr Kilian Schober, from the university's microbiology department, said: "We were able to take blood samples ourselves when the man received a further vaccination during the study at his own insistence. We were able to use these samples to determine exactly how the immune system reacts to the vaccination.
"Importantly, we do not endorse hyper-vaccination as a strategy to enhance adaptive immunity. Current research indicates that a three-dose vaccination, coupled with regular top-up vaccines for vulnerable groups, remains the favoured approach. There is no indication that more vaccines are required."
