German man has 217 Covid vaccinations - but doctors say he's had no side effects

Most of us will have only had a few Covid jabs in the past few years.

In the wake of the global pandemic, most people in the world will have had a couple of Covid-19 vaccinations - maybe more, if eligible for a booster.

But one man in Germany has us all beaten in vaccine Top Trumps, after it emerged that he has received 217 Covid jabs in the past three years. The 62-year-old had jabs purchased and administered privately - and there was even a legal investigation into allegations of fraud.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Health Weekly newsletter - your one-stop shop to a better you Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since then, scientists from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg have put the man through a series of tests. Through their examinations, they have confirmed he has suffered no side effects from the 200+ vaccinations.

That being said, researchers are also warning against "hyper-vaccination" as there is no evidence that the man is any better protected against Covid-19 as a result.

Dr Kilian Schober, from the university's microbiology department, said: "We were able to take blood samples ourselves when the man received a further vaccination during the study at his own insistence. We were able to use these samples to determine exactly how the immune system reacts to the vaccination.